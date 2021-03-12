Ronaldo ‘gave a lot’ – Juventus fans told to ‘calm down’ after CL exit

Former Juventus midfielder Marco Tardelli has told fans to calm down with their criticisms of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Old Lady were eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday night thanks a 4-4 aggregate scoreline, with Porto’s away goal in extra-time proving costly.

Fingers have turned to point to our superstar, who much of our hopes had been pinned on due to his special relationship with the Champions League competition, but his performance was not where it was expected to be.

Tardelli claims that a lot of the critics are being exaggerated however, with Ronaldo’s assist to Federico Chiesa seemingly forgotten.

“The team at times played a good match, it failed to approach the match, as often happens,” Tardelli told La Stampa (via TuttoJuve).

“It played and recovered, forgetting those small details which then decide the match. match like a deranged barrier.

“I read that now the fans download Ronaldo who did so much before this match, as if he could never give up. Ronaldo is a great player who gave a lot to the fans and also in the match against Porto he served to Chiesa the ball for a stupendous goal, acclaimed and then stoned, let’s calm down, let’s look for other culprits.”