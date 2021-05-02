Ronaldo gets high praise after helping Juventus to see off Udinese

Cristiano Ronaldo saved Juventus and perhaps Andrea Pirlo’s job after scoring twice to help the Bianconeri record a 2-1 comeback win over Udinese.

They entered the game after Atalanta had dropped points to give them the chance to close the gap between them.

Five teams are fighting for the last three Champions League spots in Serie A and Juve is one of them.

The Bianconeri need to win their remaining games to ensure that they have a place in the Champions League next season.

Udinese took the lead in the game and held on past the 80th-minute mark.

In those moments that they were behind in the game, the Juve players would have feared for the worse and Pirlo will probably have thought today was his last day on the job.

Thankfully, Ronaldo came good for them with two late goals to turn the game on its head.

He was anonymous for much of the game, but all that doesn’t matter now after he eventually delivered and Calciomercato hailed him for singlehandedly bringing all the points home.

They rated him 7/10 and said: “He simply didn’t look like CR7 for about 83 minutes, then he comes back.

“It is released from the spot, but until the moment of the free kick deflected by De Paul’s elbow it had been another abundantly disappointing test. Then he thanks Scuffet and Rabiot, doubling and finding the smile again.”