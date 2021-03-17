Ronaldo gives condition for a return to Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Real Madrid this summer after getting frustrated by the criticism levelled on him at Juventus.

He joined the Bianconeri from the Spanish champions in 2018 and has failed to deliver the Champions League.

They might even miss out on the Italian league title that they have won over the last nine seasons in this campaign.

Madrid is one destination that cannot be ruled out considering what he did for them and how they have missed his goals.

The latest report on his return to the La Liga side from Dario Gol via Calciomercato claims that the attacker will be happy to return, but he would only do that if Zinedine Zidane is still their manager.

The Frenchman has seen his position as the club’s boss come under the spotlight in recent months.

They are behind in the defence of their title and there have been rumours that the club is at odds with some of his transfer decisions.

It remains unclear if he would be their manager next season if they end this campaign without a trophy.

However, if they are serious about signing Ronaldo, then they would need to retain him.