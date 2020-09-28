Ronaldo hails Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus after Roma draw

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the latest Juventus player to admit that there is a bright future ahead for the team under Andrea Pirlo.

The Portuguese forward landed himself a brace as Juventus came from behind twice to draw 2-2 against AS Roma on Sunday night.

It was a tough game against a very tough opponent and Ronaldo admitted that the hosts made the game difficult for them, but they still earned a very important point.

He insisted that this was just the start of a new campaign under a new manager and that they are still working on new ideas.

Before adding that the team works harder and are a lot happier under Pirlo.

Ronaldo told Sky Sports via Calciomercato after the draw with Roma: “It was an important point, it was a difficult game, we went twice behind, we were ten. We are at the beginning of the championship, with a new coach, with new ideas, we have to work but I see a great future for this team. With Pirlo the team works harder and is happier. The Italian league has so many strong teams, there is Inter, there is Milan, it is more difficult this year”.

Ronaldo has been very reliable in front of goal since he joined Juve and he will be banked on by Pirlo to help fire his team to the Scudetto again this season.