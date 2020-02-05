All Stories, Club News

Ronaldo: ‘I could play to 40’

February 5, 2020

Cristiano Ronald believes he could play on until he’s 40, despite turning 35 today.

The Juventus forward has been on a superb run, equalling David Trezeguet’s record of scoring in nine consecutive Serie A games, taking him to 19 goals in 19 Serie A matches.

Despite turning 35 today Ronaldo believes he still has plenty to offer, but it will depends on factors other than his age.

“Much will depend on how I fell,” Ronaldo told Marca. “On my motivation. Because it will never be a problem physically.

“I am treating myself well and I think I can play safely up to 40. The most important factor, honestly, will be psychological.

“That’s what will make the difference. In any case, everything has a beginning and an end, so I won’t last a lifetime, logically enough. But I still feel strong enough to continue winning important titles.”

