Ronaldo: ‘I hope Inter lose today’

Cristiano Ronaldo believes the result was the most important thing in Juve’s 4-0 victory over Cagliari and he hopes Inter lose to Napoli in the evening kick-off.

The Portugese forward was in excellent form, scoring a hattick for the Bianconeri while providing an assist for Gonzalo Higuain’s goal but the most important thing for him was to see the team win.

“The year started very well, the most important thing despite the hat trick remains the team,” Ronaldo told Sky Sport Italia.

“We played very well until the end, we created a lot. The goals are always special, my first hat-trick in Serie A, the most important thing is to put pressure on Inter.

“Defend by attacking? We see that the team is better, we improve game after game, not only the defence but all areas, we must improve in all aspects, not only in one.

“Napoli v Inter? I don’t know if I will be able to watch the game tonight, obviously I hope Inter will lose, it would be better for us. But let’s be calm, we did our job which was to win, we just have to wait.”