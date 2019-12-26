Ronaldo: ‘I like everything about Juventus’

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed the toughest defenders he’s faced and how he ‘likes everything’ about Juventus.

The Portuguese forward spoke to DAZN where he recapped his time in Turin so far and talked about his experiences in Italy and with the Bianconeri.

Do you prefer to be called Cristiano or CR7?

“It doesn’t change for me. At my house they call me Ronaldo. My sister, my mom. At school, they called me Cristiano, in football Cris, Ronny and so on. My name is CR7 outside, the fans call me CR7.”

CR7 is a global brand: how do you feel about being one of the most important brands in the world?

“My world is football, but the world outside of football is also important to me. I became a businessman, it is normal when you start creating something different, they see you differently. I don’t care, I’m happy this way, it’s certainly an important thing but for me now football is important above all “.

How do you go from the CR7 brand to a person?

“For me there is only one person, I think I am always the same. Two different things, but united. I am a football player, I like when people look at me and think “Cristiano is this but I like him as he is.”

How difficult is it to score goals in Italy from 1-10?

7

Who are the strongest defenders?

“Honestly for me the most difficult to face are the players I train with: Bonucci, Chiellini and De Ligt. It had been Chiellini before, because I played against him a few times in the Champions League and it was a personal challenge. I say those three because I train with them every day.”

How do you rate Italian food from 1 to 10?

“I like it very much, I don’t like only food in Italy but in Italian culture in general.”

What is the big difference between Serie A and Champions League?

“It’s completely different, even in the head it’s different. I think the Champions League is the best competition in the world, leaving aside the EURO’s and the World Cup with the national teams. I love playing it more than any other competition. Strongest player? For now, it’s me, next year I don’t know.”

What do you like about Juve?

“I like everything about Juve, as I said before. There is a good culture, it is the best club in Italy, it has an extraordinary history. I am happy here, obviously I want to win many trophies with Juve.”

What is your first memory in Italy?

“I remember the presentation at the stadium was nice. I was with my family, my friends, but also the president and the club.”

16 years ago you joined Manchester United …

“I remember a great game in that friendly between Sporting and Manchester United. I was very excited, but I’m very happy with how I played, it was an extraordinary game. After the game, Ferguson said to me ‘You should come to us‘. At 18 years I was so happy. I was immediately in Manchester, Ferguson wanted me there.”

And now?

“It’s different from then. When you start playing football you see everything differently. You are more carefree, I’m happy to play football today, but I see everything differently. The priority is to win trophies, play well, at 18 years you only think about having fun. But the motivation is the same, I am happy and I want to play for a few more years.”

How was your celebration born? (‘Siuuuu’)



“I started saying it when I was at Real Madrid. When we won everyone said ‘siuuu!’ I started saying it, I don’t know why. It came naturally. I remember the pre-season in Los Angeles: we played against Chelsea, I scored a goal and I did this (mimics the gesture of celebration). People asked me: why did you do it? I don’t know. I did it, I turned, but naturally, because I always say that the best things happen in natural way.”

Your best goal?

“Against Buffon, a very special goal, in a beautiful stadium and against a great team. The audience applauded me, a very special night. What did Buffon say to me? When I happened to talk to him, I always thought I would find myself in front of a good person. A nice, cheerful man. After the goal he simply congratulated him, he was kind. I remember him very well, I always had a perception of him as a good guy, which I was able to see with my own eyes.”