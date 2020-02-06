Ronaldo: ‘I thought i’d be fishing’

Cristiano Ronaldo believes he can win the Champions League with Juventus but thought he would be fishing in Madeira at 35.

The Portuguese forward celebrated his birthday yesterday and confessed his aim now is to win another Champions League title, this time with the Bianconeri.

“To play at Juventus gives me the chance to win it again,” Ronaldo told Canal 11.

“We know it’s difficult, it depends on many factors, but it’s possible because we have a good team. We must take one step at a time going forward.”

“Age 35? I thought I would have been going fishing in Madeira, I wanted to become a football player, but I never thought of winning everything I have won.

“Best goal? It’s not easy to pick one, there are many and it’s difficult, there bicycle kick was certainly the most difficult of them all.”