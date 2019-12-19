Ronaldo: ‘I’m better now’

Cristiano Ronaldo feels better now, having overcome his knee injury and wants to focus on helping Juventus win titles.

The Portuguese forward played a key part in the Bianconeri’s victory over Sampdoria, leaping an impressive 2.56 metres to head the ball home in a 2-1 victory.

“I didn’t know that. I’m very happy with the result, it was a very difficult game and Sampdoria played well today,” Ronaldo told Sky Sport Italia.

“The whole team showed the right attitude. It was a good goal and I am glad to help the team with another three points.

“I had problems with my knee for a month, but that has gone now and I feel good physically. What I want is to help Juve win matches and titles.”

“The Supercoppa? It’s a final, the chances are 50-50. Lazio have an excellent squad, but we are very confident that we can win.”