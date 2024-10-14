Former Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo irked his former supporters while joking around with Wojciech Szczesny.

The 39-year-old was happy to see his former Bianconeri teammate ahead of the UEFA Nations League clash between Portugal and Poland.

While catching up with one another, the goalkeeper mentioned how he returned from retirement to sign for Barcelona, which brought up a controversial reply from CR7.

“Yes, I know,” said the Portugal captain as caught on video. “Unbelievable! You had to retire to go to a big club.”

While some would argue this comment was a mere joke, it certainly won’t sit well with the majority of Juventus fans all over the globe.

The Al-Nassr star spent three years in Turin between 2018 and 2021, and has been embroiled in a legal conflict with the club regarding unpaid wages.