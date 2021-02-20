Ronaldo instructs his agent on his future following criticism at Juventus

One reason Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus is to help them end their wait for a Champions League trophy.

The Portuguese had won it with Manchester United and Real Madrid while Juve hasn’t won it in over 20 years.

Lyon eliminated them from the competition in the round of 16 last season and they trail FC Porto 2-1 at the same stage ahead of their return leg in Turin in this campaign.

Even their league results haven’t been positive and Ronaldo now risks ending this season trophyless.

He has faced criticism from the fans and Calciomercato reports that the criticisms have been getting to him.

With just a season left on his current deal at the end of this campaign, the report says he has instructed his representatives to find him a new team.

He is not the youngest of players, but he has remained effective and is currently one of the highest goalscorers in Italy.

He is the joint-top scorer with Romelu Lukaku in the goal rankings with 16 goals from 18 games.

These are numbers that would attract any team around the world and Juventus risks losing one of their biggest ever signing.

Apart from the goals, he is also arguably the most marketable footballer in the world and the Bianconeri will not want to lose someone as important.

It will be interesting to see if he would force the Bianconeri to sell him in the summer.