Ronaldo instrumental in bringing Portugal to Turin for international match

Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to bring the Portugal national team to Turin for their next international games.

The coronavirus pandemic in his country means that their home games cannot be played there and a neutral ground needed to be selected.

Tuttosport via Football Italia is now reporting that the attacker pushed for his national team to play their next game against Azerbaijan in the Allianz Stadium.

They will train at the Continassa where the Bianconeri senior team trains and play the game at the Allianz Stadium next week Wednesday.

Their opponents are training at Vinovo where Juve’s women and youth teams usually train.

When the opportunity came up for a neutral venue to be selected, the attacker determined that he would have his national teammates as close to him as possible in the next international break.

He reportedly negotiated between the Bianconeri and the Portugal national team and succeeded.

The national team has enjoyed his talents for over a decade and he has already scored 102 goals for them.

He is still looking strong and will be a key player as they try to defend their Euro title later in the summer.

Before the international break, Juve will face Benevento in Serie A.