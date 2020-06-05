Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first football player to earn $1 billion across his playing career and only the third athlete to reach the figure while still playing.

Forbes magazine report that the $105 million CR7 earned in the past year has taken him over the billion-dollar threshold and makes him just the third player to do so while still playing, following Tiger Woods and Floyd Mayweather.

Across his 17-year career, the Portuguese phenomenon has earned $650 million on the pitch and is expected to reach $765 million in career salary with his current Juventus contract.

His current deal with Nike pays him over $20 million annually after they signed him to a lifetime deal in 2016, only the third athlete, after Michael Jordan and LeBron James, to have done so.

Along with his playing career, Ronaldo has his own trademark, CR7, which incorporates his lifestyle brand which includes an underwear brand, a line of shoes, fragrances, denim wear and now a partnership with Pestana Hotel Group to open his first property in his home town of Funchal, Madeira.