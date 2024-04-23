Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic discussed a variety of topics in a new interview with L’Equipe (via IlBianconero).

Despite his team’s recent struggles, the 24-year-old has been enjoying a prolific campaign on a personal level. He has thus far scored 16 goals in Serie A and one in the Coppa Italia.

The Serbian had endured a complicated 2022/23 campaign where he struggled to find the back of the net. But he revealed it was due to physical discomfort.

“Last season was difficult because I wasn’t feeling well physically, I really suffered,” said the Bianconeri bomber.

“This season, I feel good, this is the only thing that has changed, otherwise I do everything in the same manner. I always work hard.”

The former Fiorentina man also discussed his Ballon d’Or ambitions as well as his rapport with his current coach Massimiliano Allegri.

“Obviously, I dream of the Ballon d’Or, but first, many things have to align. Surely it’s a goal of mine, as you play for glory and trophies.”

“In Italy, you are immersed in a very tactical world with compact teams and close matches. This teaches me a great deal.

“I have the opportunity to do this by working under the guidance of Massimiliano Allegri, who is one of the strongest coaches of recent times. He has twenty years of experience and knows how to talk to his players.

“Arriving at Juve, I found a different reality than what I expected, but this is more than that. They take care of all the small details, so it was all surprising.

“When you enter the sports center, you immediately feel the energy, the desire to win, even the family spirit.”

Vlahovic also named Cristiano Ronaldo as his ultimate idol, while also mentioning other role models.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is my idol, obviously. I followed him since his early days at Manchester when he was a left winger. I liked his movements as well as his killer instinct. I think he is one of the best of all time.

“I also liked Zlatan Ibrahimovic a lot, as well as Fernando Torres with his slightly long hair back in his Liverpool days. And then Karim Benzema, a player I adore.

The Juventus star also discussed last summer’s events when he was heavily linked with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

“I heard about it and saw the newspapers, but I didn’t know anything. I was thinking mainly about myself and preparing for a good season.

“Two years have passed since I joined Juventus and I’m very happy here. This is my answer, I want to win something important with Juve. Then we’ll see, we’ll talk about it later.”