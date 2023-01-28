Ronaldo is ready to cooperate in the Prisma investigation

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to cooperate with investigators in the Prisma investigation in a bid to clear his name.

The attacker is one of the main men in the investigation into Juve’s finances after they agreed on paying the forward partly under the table.

The black and whites signed the agreement, but Ronaldo did not on the advice of his lawyers. Nevertheless, the attacker still wants the 20m euros both parties agreed on.

A report on Il Bianconero reveals Ronaldo is now ready to speak to the Turin Prosecutors’ office as he is the only player the investigators haven’t listened to until now.

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo knows he will struggle to get the money Juve owes him if he does not cooperate with the investigators, which is why he has changed his mind.

This case shows Juve could suffer even more punishment after losing 15 points and it will be interesting to see how the club can defend itself.

For now, as fans, we believe that we have done nothing wrong until after the appeal and we hope the points deduction will be overturned and the Prisma investigation will not bring more punishment.

If it does, we will have to pay the price for our actions in the past.