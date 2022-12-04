Ronaldo is reportedly asking Juventus to pay him 19.9 millions

As they say, misfortunes never come singly, and sadly, this is currently the case at Juventus.

The Bianconeri are undergoing difficult times following the resignation for the entire board of directors last Monday amidst serious financial investigations.

The main plot in the case appears centered around the amount of wages waived off by the players in 2020 and 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the club had claimed that the players gave up salaries worth four months, new revelations suggest that it was in fact just one month, while the other three months were referred to the next campaigns without being registered on the balance sheet.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Cristiano Ronaldo is still eager to get his share from the secret agreement between the players and the Juventus management.

The source claims that the Portuguese’s lawyer is trying to extract document number 14 which contains proof suggesting that the club still owes the player 19.9 million euros in unpaid wages.

CR7 was by far the highest earner at the club during his three years in Turin, collecting up to 31 million euros per season as net wages.

In 2021, he decided to return to Manchester United, but his “homecoming” has recently ended on a disastrous note following an ugly row with the management and his coach Erik ten Hag.