Ronaldo is working to help his new club beat Juventus to Premier League target

Cristiano Ronaldo scored over 100 goals for Juventus before leaving the club and now he is plotting to deny the black and whites a Premier League talent.

The Portuguese star now plays for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia as he seeks to help their league become one of the most-watched around the globe.

His present employers are not done poaching the best European talents for their team and they are competing with Juve for Wilfried Zaha.

Calciomercato reports the Bianconeri are monitoring the contract situation of the Crystal Palace man and hope they can win the race for his signature.

However, Ronaldo wants to work with Zaha at Al Nassr and wants to convince the winger to leave Europe and join him in the Middle East.

Juve FC Says

Zaha would be a good signing for us, but the winger is likely looking for his next big paycheck and could reject our offer.

Considering how much Ronaldo makes now, Zaha is likely to be offered a huge deal as well, which will make it hard for us to compete for his signature.

But if the Ivorian wants to remain in Europe, we would have a good chance to add him to our squad.