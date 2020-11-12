Ronaldo just equalled an impressive goalscoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo simply cannot stop scoring goals at the moment and that also means that he will keep breaking goalscoring records.

The Portuguese striker brings goals with him wherever he goes and even though he is now 35 years old, he still has goals in him.

He seemed to have suffered a knock in Juventus’ Serie A game against Lazio at the weekend, something that should have ruled him out of Portugal’s international game against Andorra yesterday, but the attacker shook it off to play in the match for his country.

He was subbed into the game and he couldn’t help but to also get in on the act as Portugal ran out 7-0 winners against the lowly European nation.

He scored a goal and that is now 746 career goals and it makes him the fourth-highest goalscorer in the history of football.

Football Italia reports that the goal against Andorra also sees him draw level with Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas and sets him on the path to become the highest goal scorer in the history of the sport.

He is now behind just Josef Bican, Romario and Pele in the scorers’ chart and as he continues to score goals, he will surely break the 805 goals that were scored by the legendary Bican.