Ronaldo: ‘We must listen to Sarri’

Cristiano Ronaldo believes the partnership with Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain must play with confidence while the players have to listen to Maurizio Sarri to play well.

Ronaldo started alongside Higuain and Dybala for the first time this season to devastating effect, going three goals up in the first half against Udinese.

“The most important thing was to win, although we could’ve had more goals,” Ronaldo told Sky Sport Italia.

“I think this is a good way of playing and it’s important we must play with confidence.

“It’s not about individual performances, but how we work as a collective and listen to the coach to play well.

“Inter? We’ll see what happens against Fiorentina.”