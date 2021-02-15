Ronaldo keen on reunion with former Real Madrid teammate

Marcelo’s time at Real Madrid is over and he could be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

The Brazilian has been a major part of Madrid’s success since he has been at the Spanish side, but he is no longer considered good enough to be a starter.

The left-back has now fallen behind Ferland Mendy in the plans of Zinedine Zidane and that will see him leave the Spanish side at the end of this season.

Calciomercato says Ronaldo will be more than happy to be reunited with a player whom he combined with on the Madrid left-wing with for much of his stay there.

Juventus targeted him in the summer and they are still keen to land him now, but his salary is a major problem.

He earns around 8m euros per season in Madrid and the report says that figure is too much for Juve to pay at the moment.

One way for him to make the move happen is to take a pay cut, but the report didn’t say if he would be willing to do that.

Although Juve has been targeting younger players in recent transfer windows, the blend of youth and experience will be the best for them.