Ronaldo: ‘Kulusevski is a great talent’

Cristiano Ronaldo believes new Juventus teammate Dejan Kulusevski is ‘great talent’ and hopes the two of them ‘score lots of goals together.’

Speaking after Portugal’s 2-0 win over Sweden, Ronaldo heaped praise on the youngster, despite scoring a brace of his own that makes him the only European player to score over 100 goals for his national side.

“He is a great talent,” Cristiano said of the young Swede, “He will help us to win and achieve incredible things.

“I really like to see him, he has a great potential, and he’s an excellent player. I hope to play with him and score a lot of goals together. ”

Kulusevski offered his thoughts of Ronaldo’s performance on a record-breaking evening.

“He’s fantastic, pure gasoline, he is a world class player that everyone wants to play with.

“He is an example that I want. follow. In every game he proves that he is the best, I am lucky to be his teammate and I will learn everything from him. He is kind, he loves helping others. I am very grateful. “