Ronaldo left training injured amidst interest from PSG and Man City

Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus’ training earlier this week after suffering an injury to his arm caused by Alex Sandro.

Calciomercato reports that the Portuguese attacker was visibly in pain and laid on the ground for a few minutes while the club’s medics attended to him.

They will evaluate the attacker to determine how long he would be out of action.

He started Juventus’ first match of the season against Udinese on the bench and would be keen to contribute more in this campaign.

However, that would depend on if he would remain at the club, as his future remains unclear a few days before the transfer window closes.

He has been linked with a move away from Juventus for much of this transfer window as he enters the last year of his current deal with them.

PSG and Manchester City are two clubs looking to sign him with the English champions now primed to move for him after Harry Kane says he is staying at Tottenham.

Ronaldo was the top scorer in Serie A last season, but he would struggle to achieve that in this campaign as Massimiliano Allegri looks prepared to bench him for other players.