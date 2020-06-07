‘Ronaldo like Michael Jordan’

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Sport Lisbon teammate believes the Portuguese talent has the same mentality and characteristics as NBA great Michael Jordan.

Rodrigo Tello spoke to PrensaFutbol and was asked about his time playing alongside the Juventus superstar during their time at Sporting.

“I had the opportunity to be a teammate of a phenomenal footballer like him,” Tello told the news website.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s mentality was totally different from that of a 17 year old boy.

“We played foosball and he was the best, we played billiards and he was the best, we did the weights and he was the one who lifted the most.

“He reminded me of Michael Jordan, a competitive person in everything. He did personalized training, even on match day.”

[Image from Ronaldo Instagram]