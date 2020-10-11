Ronaldo linked with a move to another top European league

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the only current football legend who has played in and won the league title in three of Europe’s top five leagues.

The Portuguese forward won the Premier League with Manchester United, La Liga with Real Madrid and he has won the Serie A with Juventus.

Tuttosports is claiming that he is now being linked with a move to PSG in the next summer transfer window.

The report further claims that while there is no confirmation of such a move happening yet, there is a possibility that the attacker will want to try another top league before he hangs up his boots.

The report adds that the move is dependent on a number of variables, two of which is Juventus winning the Champions League and the financial conditions of both teams at the end of this season.

It claims that if Juve wins the Champions League, then the attacker might look for a new challenge, which will make PSG an attractive idea to him.

It is conceivable that Ronaldo would look for another challenge if Juve wins the Champions League this season and the chances are that most Juve fans would be ok with the Portuguese moving on at that point.