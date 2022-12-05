Ronaldo loses first battle in expected legal war against Juventus

Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus, a legal war is looming on the horizon.

While the superstar is yet to aim a first stroke towards his former employers, he has already showed his intentions by asking to extract a document from the ongoing investigation file.

During the Covid-19 crisis, Bianconeri stars waved off their wages for four months, or at least this what the club announced on the balance sheets at the time.

This issue has caused a great stir, as evidence suggest that the players had only given up one-month’s wages instead of four.

For his part, the Portuguese is reportedly hoping to receive 19.5 million euros in delayed wages as a part of the reported agreement signed between him and the club.

But according to Il Fatto Quotidiano via Calciomercato, the general prosecutor denied the request presented by Ronaldo’s lawyer to receive the documents.

The source also claims that the prosecutor has deemed these private agreements to be of no value for legal protection.

While this news consists a legal blow for Ronaldo and his entourage, we probably didn’t hear the last of it.

In the meantime, Juventus have more important things to worry about, with the whole club finding itself in a hot water both on financial and legal levels.