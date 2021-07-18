Ronaldo makes a decision on PSG’s interest

Todofichajes says Cristiano Ronaldo has decided he won’t be a second option at any club and would now ignore PSG’s interest and remain at Juventus.

The attacker has been on the radar of the French club for much of this summer as they continue to bolster their squad.

He remains one of Juve’s best players, but his 31m euros per season deal is a huge strain on their budget now.

He has the goals to back up earning that much at the club, but he would do their bank statement a world of good if he leaves.

He has a year left on his current deal and only a few clubs can sign him, PSG is one of them.

The French club has bolstered their squad this summer, but they can only sign Ronaldo if they sell Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman is in the last year of his current deal and he might leave them this summer if he continues to reject their current contract offer.

However, the report says Ronaldo and his agent, Jorge Mendes have decided not to wait for the French club and he will now spend this season at Juve and complete the contract he signed when he joined them in 2018.