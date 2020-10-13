Ronaldo makes Juve fans dream of Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the biggest stars that Juventus has ever had and the Portuguese attacker is using his influence in the game to good effect.

Apart from being committed to the Bianconeri on the pitch, he has also tried his best to lure some players to the club because of his profile and stature in the game.

Last summer, when Portugal faced The Netherlands, in the Euro Nations League, Ronaldo told Matthijs de Ligt to come and join him in Turin.

The Dutch defender admitted to being surprised by the request at the time, but it worked and he eventually moved to Juve.

It seems that the attacker is about to repeat the same trick with Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman hasn’t hidden his admiration for the former Manchester United man and after both met in the UEFA Nations League last weekend, Mbappe took to social media to praise the Portuguese forward yet again.

The Frenchman posted a picture of them together and captioned it “Idol”, Ronaldo was delighted by the post and the Portuguese attacker shared it on his Instagram stories.

Now some Juventus fans have started dreaming of the Frenchman playing for their team.

Tuttosport sampled some responses from the club’s fans:

” Kidnap him and bring him to us … “, or ” Agent CR7 back in action?”

Additionally, more fans took to Twitter to also call for Mbappe to join Juve,

Coming soon, Mbappe ke Juventus. 😂 pic.twitter.com/bY6CIPjICL — Team CJM (@cjmcommunity) October 12, 2020