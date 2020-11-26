Ronaldo making a return to Manchester United rumours just will not go away

Cristiano Ronaldo might be 35 years old, but age is truly just a number for the Portuguese superstar that simply cannot stop scoring.

He joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018, and at his age, he should be thinking about retiring.

Instead, some teams want to sign the former Sporting Lisbon protégé.

He has been linked with a move away from Juventus for some time now as it seemed that his salary might be too much of a burden for the Italian champions due to Covid-19.

The Portuguese attacker has interest from PSG and Manchester United, according to the reports, and these are teams that can afford to pay him his current wages and more.

Manchester United’s board is reportedly not thinking about the return of a player that made them so much money when he moved to Real Madrid in 2009.

But those rumours will not go away. A new report from Tuttojuve is claiming that he is still wanted in Manchester.

The report claims that the attacker is still “close” to Manchester United and that some fans of the Red Devils dream of him making a return to the club.

Ronaldo has been enjoying his football in Turin and he is still contracted to the Bianconeri until 2022.