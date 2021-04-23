Ronaldo may have to consider wage cut to seal Man United return

Manchester United are claimed to have made contact with Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo‘s agent ahead of a proposed transfer move his summer.

The Portuguese still has 12 months remaining on his contract come the end of the campaign, and some believe he could potentially leave if the right offer comes in this summer.

Manchester United are now claimed to be the most likely candidates should he decide to leave Turin, with Juve said to be willing to sell for around £26 Million.

The Red Devils are claimed to be unwilling to match his current wage however, but the Gazzetta state that they have sounded out CR7’s agent Jorge Mendes last week over a potential transfer in the coming window.

The same report insists that he has no intention of giving up his current wages to make such a move however, despite the Old Lady’s disappointing defence of Serie A and challenge of the Champions League. They also claim that Ronaldo believes he hasn’t been fully supported in Italy this term, which could well convince him to leave regardless.

Has Ronaldo had the full backing of the club and manager this season? Should the club be excited about the prospect of building a new team in CR7’s absence?

Patrick