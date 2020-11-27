Ronaldo might serve as blue print for the future of another Juventus target

Sergio Ramos has emerged as a top transfer target for Juventus ahead of the next summer transfer window.

The Spaniard is one of the most experienced defenders in the game at the moment and he will not lack suitors should he leave Real Madrid.

He has entered the final year of his current deal at the club and he wants to remain with them.

However, being over 30 years of age already, Los Blancos are not keen to keep him on and they want him to take a pay cut to stay.

Calciomercato claims that the defender isn’t being begged to stay, at least not by Florentino Perez.

The report quotes Journalist Pipi Estrada, who said on ‘El Chiringuito TV that the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 has made Perez understand that players can leave and the team will still be fine.

He said: “Florentino’s sentence on the renewal of Sergio Ramos was: ‘He left Cristiano and nothing happened’ “.

Ramos will be a fine addition to the current Juventus team and the performance of Ronaldo since he joined the Italians will give Juve the confidence that Ramos still has some years left in him.