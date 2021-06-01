ronaldo
Ronaldo named best Serie A striker, but misses out on MVP award – (Image)

June 1, 2021 - 2:30 pm

After comfortably finishing on the top of the Serie A goal-scoring charts with 29 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo was unsurprisingly named by Lega Calcio as the best striker of the season.

However, his closest challenger, Romelu Lukaku, was instead named as the most valuable player in the Serie A campaign (Xinhua).

The former Everton and Manchester United striker led Inter towards their first Scudetto title in eleven year, ending Juve’s winning dynasty in the process.

The list of winners included some a familiar names for the Old Lady, like Cristian Romero – owned by Juventus but is on loan with an option to buy at Atalanta – who received the best defender award, whilst the Bianconeri’s transfer target Gianluigi Donnarumma was picked as the best goalkeeper of the season.

Here’s the full list of winners.

BEST GOALKEEPER: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

BEST DEFENDER: Cristian Romero (Atalanta)

BEST MIDFIELDER: Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

BEST STRIKER: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

BEST YOUNG PLAYER: Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina)

MVP: Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)

