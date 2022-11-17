Ronaldo names Allegri as one of the best coaches he has worked with

Cristiano Ronaldo’s tell-all interview with Piers Morgan will reveal more details about his footballing career.

The Portuguese star is unhappy at Manchester United over how he has been treated by the Red Devils.

The initial piece that was released focused on his poor relationship with his present manager and employer.

However, he constantly compared situations there to his previous clubs and he has revealed he considers Allegri a top coach.

The Portugal record goal-scorer played under Allegri, Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo between 2018 and 2021 at Juve.

He, however, only considered the Bianconeri current gaffer the best among the rest he worked with at the club.

He tells Morgan, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“I have always been with the best coaches in the world: Zidane and Ancelotti, Mourinho, Fernando Santos, Allegri … so I have some experience because I learned from them.”

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo has had a storied career and the attacker’s time at Juve benefited him and the club.

Allegri has been one of the finest managers around and the Bianconeri gaffer continues to do well at the club.

After a poor start, he could lead us to win the league title this term, if things continue to go to plan.