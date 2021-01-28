Ronaldo once again under investigation for allegedly breaking protocols

Before the kickoff of Wednesday’s Coppa Italia encounter between Juventus and Spal, it was announced that Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the squad.

Thankfully, the Old Lady didn’t miss the Portuguese star, as Andrea Pirlo’s young men demolished their Serie B opponents in a 4-0 victory.

According to Calciomercato.com, the five time Ballon d’Or winner decided to take the opportunity to book a small vacation with his partner Georgina Rodriguez who celebrated her 27th birthday on Wednesday.

However, this seemingly innocent trip could cause some trouble for the couple, as they might have broken some rules related to the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

As it is well known, Italy – just like most of the European countries – is suffering from a severe second wave of the worldwide pandemic.

This has naturally prompted the Italian government to implement strict protocols related to traveling in order to lower the number of infected cases.

But according to the source, Ronaldo was in the mountains in Courmayeur in the Aosta Valley, which is considered by the authorities as an Orange region, just like Piedmont.

Therefore, the couple could have violated the restriction rules, as they reportedly dined and spent the night in a hotel in the area which is officially closed.

In the next morning CR7 and Georgina took a snowmobile ride before returning home to Turin and celebrating with the children.

This isn’t the first time that the former Real Madrid man finds himself in hot waters for allegedly breaking the Covid protocols, as his private trip from Portugal to Italy after testing positive for the virus caused controversy in the Peninsula.