Ronaldo out of Barcelona game after second positive covid test

Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer facing a race against time to feature for Juventus in their Champions League game against Barcelona next week after testing positive a second time for Covid-19.

The game would have seen the former Real Madrid attacker play against his greatest foe, Lionel Messi.

The Portuguese attacker has been self-isolating since he tested positive to coronavirus and he has already missed at least two games for the Bianconeri.

He will also miss this weekend’s Serie A game against Verona and he will not be happy to miss the clash against Barcelona.

Juventus did all that they could to ensure that the Portuguese attacker didn’t miss the game, to no avail.

Earlier, Calciomercato reported that Juventus had already forwarded to Upap – the UEFA body in charge of certifying players to play games, that the attacker was in good health and he is asymptomatic.

That would have put him in the frame to start the game against the Spanish giants, however, AS has now confirmed that the Portuguese legend has tested positive for a second time and will now miss the match.

Ronaldo is a serial Champions League winner and one of the reasons why Juventus made a move for him was because they wanted his experience to help them end their wait for the coveted trophy.

The game against Barcelona is key in their plans to top their group ahead of the Spaniards and he will be a big miss.