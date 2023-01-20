Ronaldo prepared to take Juventus to court to retrieve his money

Juventus reportedly owe Cristiano Ronaldo almost 20m euros after the club and the player reached an agreement for the striker to be paid under the table.

This agreement is the subject of investigation now, which has landed the Bianconeri in trouble even though they deny any wrongdoing.

As the club fights the capital gains case against it not to be reopened, a report on Calciomercato reveals Ronaldo is prepared to bring a lawsuit against Juve to retrieve his money.

The Portuguese star had previously demanded documents in the investigation to defend himself and the report reveals he is not ready to let that money go.

Juve FC Says

Buying Ronaldo remains one of the biggest mistakes Juve made in hindsight because he has left them in a financial mess and they still owe him money.

If the club truly agreed to pay the Al Nassr man the 20m euros, it must find some way to get it sorted because he will win if the case goes to court.

For now, the Bianconeri must focus on defending itself in the capital gains case and get it closed forever before facing how to respond to Ronaldo.

It will be interesting to see how the black and whites defend themselves in the case against their former attacker.