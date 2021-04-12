Ronaldo punched the wall in frustration and doesn’t feel Juventus are at his level

Cristiano Ronaldo stirred some controversy yet again yesterday after throwing his jersey to the ground in anger despite Juventus’ 3-1 win over Genoa.

The Portuguese attacker has remained the leading scorer in the current Bianconeri team and always wants to score.

He missed his chances in the Genoa game yesterday, but goals from Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata and Weston McKennie speared his blushes.

Because football is a team sport, we expected the attacker to be happy that his team won even though he didn’t score a goal.

But Ronaldo wasn’t and couldn’t hide his frustration at the end of the game.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia reports that Ronaldo didn’t just throw his jersey to the ground after the game.

He was still angry while making his way into the dressing room and kept punching the wall.

The attacker also took his bath and left the stadium without saying a word to anyone.

This is the latest in the series of reactions from the former Manchester United and Real Madrid man and might be an indication that he isn’t happy in Turin.

He would enter the last year of his current deal next season and the Bianconeri might sell him in the summer if they want to make any money from his transfer.