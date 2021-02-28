Ronaldo ranks third among away goal scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best goalscorers the world has ever known and there is no stopping the Portuguese forward.

The attacker is already 36 and that is the age that most footballers have already retired and look for a way to keep themselves active in life.

However, he has continued to deliver the goals for the Bianconeri and Calciomercato has revealed some interesting stats.

After his goal against Verona, the report says that he has now scored 47 goals in his last 47 games, either home or away.

Even more impressive is that he has scored 14 goals away from home in that run of form.

This away goal haul is only bettered by Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland, both players have scored 16 away goals each.

Juventus has relied on Ronaldo for the goals since he has been in Turin and that is understandable considering that he is one player that never disappoints.

There is still a long way to go before the campaign ends and we can expect him to score even more goals.

His goals have helped the Bianconeri to remain competitive and they will look to him to help them also win trophies and the league title.