Ronaldo receives special quarantine conditions as he flies to Dubai

Cristiano Ronaldo is spending the Christmas in Dubai and the Portuguese attacker has jetted off already.

Juventus players are on a short winter break until next week and they can travel out of the country if they want.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic still very much in the world, the Bianconeri will have warned their players to be careful not to get infected while on holiday.

Ronaldo is one of the richest players in the world, he has a private jet and will likely have travelled in it.

Calciomercato claims that the local authorities in Turin have permitted him to return to Italy with a quarantine plan that would see him resume training with the rest of the team on Monday.

He would also be able to play games with his teammates when the league resume in the New Year.

The Bianconeri ended their year with a 0-3 loss to Fiorentina, a result that should be playing on the minds of their players as they go on holiday.

Juve’s next game will be against Udinese on the 3rd of January and they will hope to get a win to start off their new year and hopefully move up the league table.