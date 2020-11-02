Ronaldo reflects on playing football again after Covid absence

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Sky Sports that he is happy to be back playing football again after he helped Juventus beat Spezia in Serie A at the weekend.

After missing four Juventus games because a positive test for coronavirus, the Portuguese attacker couldn’t have come back better than scoring twice as Juventus ran away 4-1 winners over Spezia in that game.

He was certainly a positive addition to the team and his time out of the side will have proven why the club needs him.

They won just one game with him away from the team and he made them a better side at the weekend.

Speaking after the match, he told Sky Sports that the most important thing is that he is back doing what he loves to do best.

This is in response to questions about his stand on the coronavirus testing.

“I have been stationary. I had no symptoms and I felt good. Today I went back to doing what I like, playing football,” Ronaldo told Sky Sport.

“Cristiano is back this is the most important thing,” the Portuguese ace concluded.

Juve will now hope that he can fire them back to the top of Serie A.