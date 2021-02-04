Ronaldo reportedly set to extend his stay at Juventus

At the age of 35, Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of best football players in the world, and arguably the ultimate face of the sport.

The Juventus star continues to shatter the record books, and he’s now considered to be the most prolific goal scorer in history with more than 760 goals to his name – Even though some people argue otherwise.

On Tuesday, the Portuguese star once again took stole all the headlines by scoring a brace against Inter in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi final round.

CR7 equalized the score from a penalty kick with a thunderous shot to the middle of the goal, before pouncing on a defensive fumble to expertly steal the ball and coolly droll it in to seal a 2-1 win for the Old Lady.

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercarto.com, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes could be set for talks with Juventus in the near future over the renewal of the star’s contract.

The 35-year-old’s current contract expires in the summer of 2022, and the report believes that the two parties are hoping to extended it for an additional year.

On another note, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoMercatoWeb) reports that the relationship between Ronaldo and his coach Andrea Pirlo is a solid one.

Although the striker was unhappy when leaving the pitch in the 77th minute against the Nerazzurri, but then he quickly seemed to accept the decision.

The source feels that the tactician knows how to handle his star with care, and the two have so far been on the same page since the beginning of the manager’s tenure.

The reason behind the Portuguese’s early substitution was allowing him to reserve his legs ahead of a grueling February schedule.