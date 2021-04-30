Ronaldo
Ronaldo requests agent to seek out Juventus exit

April 30, 2021 - 3:00 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo is claimed to have asked his agent to seek out a new club, with him no longer happy with Juventus.

The Portuguese is claimed to have switched off since the Champions League exit, where much of the pundits and fans moved to criticise him, focussing on his mistakes in front of goal.

There has been much talk in recent months about the importance of CR7, and on whether the club would profit from stopping to build solely around him, and it wouldn’t be a shock if he no longer felt the support he once had.

La Gazzetta dello Sport(via Football.Italia) compared the fractious relationship to that of continuing to live with an ex after breaking up.

The report claims that Ronaldo will have to accept a lower wage in order to leave this summer however, as well as paying a bigger tax percentage in moving away from Italy, a reality he is supposedly willing to accept.

Ronaldo currently has one year remaining on his current deal in Turin, but Real Madrid and Manchester United are linked as possible destinations this summer, although I wouldn’t be shocked if Paris Saint-Germain were considering their own bid.

Where can you imagine Ronaldo playing next season? Is it right for both parties that he moves on this window?

Patrick

Avatar

