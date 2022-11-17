Ronaldo says Juventus is in better shape than Manchester United

Former Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been trending all over the internet after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

The Portuguese star was at Juventus between 2018 and last year when the Bianconeri cut their losses and allowed him to leave and return to England.

He was in fine form at Old Trafford last season and was the top scorer for the Red Devils in the Premier League.

However, this term has been terrible for him after he asked to leave the club before it even began.

United made Erik Ten Hag their manager in the summer and Ronaldo has been relegated to a bench warmer at Old Trafford.

He delivered several takes in his latest interview, one of them is that United has not developed, insisting even Juve is a better club.

He said as quoted by Calciomercato:

“When I arrived, I thought everything had changed because 13 years had passed. I spent nine years at Real Madrid and three at Juventus. The club is two or three steps behind Liverpool. Compared to Real Madrid, Manchester United had 0 progress, even compared to Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo was signed to help us win the Champions League, instead we struggled to even qualify for the competition when he was in Turin.

The attacker can be an important contributor on the field, but his drive for success sometimes get the better of him.

He certainly knows a club in top shape and we deserve credit for making sure ours is of the right standard.