Ronaldo seeking to break his Messi hoodoo this week

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the best players of their generation.

They will come up against each other in the Champions League tomorrow with the Portuguese attacker looking to break his hoodoo in the competition against Lionel Messi.

The attacker has scored 750 career goals already, yet he is yet to score a Champions League goal against Messi, according to Football Italia.

Both of them have faced each other five times in the competition, and Lionel Messi has scored three times in those matches.

Ronaldo had the chance to break that record when both teams were paired in the same Champions League group this season, but the attacker missed the reverse of tomorrow’s fixture after he tested positive for coronavirus.

This game will offer him perhaps his best or even last chance to score against Messi as the Argentinean’s career is currently hanging in the balance.

He will likely leave Barcelona at the end of this season, but Ronaldo has what it takes to make tomorrow’s game his night.

While Juve beat Torino at the weekend in the league, Barcelona was beaten by Cadiz in the La Liga.