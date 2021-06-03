Ronaldo sends congratulatory text to Ancelotti fueling more speculation

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Real Madrid again now that Carlo Ancelotti has returned to the Bernabeu.

The attacker and the Italian manager enjoyed their time together when the former Napoli gaffer managed Madrid between 2013 and 2015 before his recent return.

Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Madrid for much of the just-concluded campaign.

It was a troubled time for the Bianconeri who nearly failed to make Serie A’s top four.

After almost failing to make the Champions League, it appeared that Ronaldo would leave.

They have since fired Andrea Pirlo as their manager and brought back Max Allegri.

Allegri managed Ronaldo for one season before leaving Juve in 2019 and it remains unclear if he would want to still have him in his team.

Ronaldo is on a huge wage and not many teams can pay him close to what he earns at Juve at the moment.

One of the teams who can afford it is Madrid and it appears that he is now flirting with them hoping to get a return.

Calciomercato reports that the relationship between him and Ancelotti remains strong and the attacker has already texted the gaffer to congratulate him on his appointment as Madrid’s manager.