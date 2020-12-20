ronaldo
Ronaldo smashes record that has stood since 1961

December 20, 2020 - 4:45 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t getting younger, but it seems that the Portuguese attacker is truly a fine wine that just keeps getting better with age.

He has been the main goalscorer at Juventus since he joined them in 2018, and in this calendar year, he has just smashed another goal record that has stood for a long time, as cited by Football-Italia.

His brace against Parma last night was his 32nd goal of the season and that means he is the first player to score at least 32 league goals in a calendar year since Omar Sivori in 1961.

Stefano Nyers scored 32 league goals in 1951 while Sivori scored 33 in 1961, Ronaldo has a game to go in this calendar year to break that record.

However, he will struggle to meet the overall record holder, Felice Borel, who scored 41 goals in 1933.

But four goals in his next game will help him meet Gunnar Nordahl who scored 36 league goals in 1950.

Ronaldo keeps getting better, and he is certainly in line to break even more goals record at Juventus before he leaves the club or retires as a footballer.

Juve’s next game will be against Fiorentina and he will look to net another goal before the year ends.

