Ronaldo snub believed to signal imminent exit from Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has relegated by Juventus’s media and advertising team, with a number of his team-mates prioritised to show off the club’s new kits.

Matthijs De Ligt, Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie and Paulo Dybala have been chosen to take prominence for the campaign which is designed to increase sales, whilst showing off the new designs, and this isn’t likely to go down too well with our in-house superstar, who is known to love the attention on himself.

The DailyMail claims that this a strong hint that the Portuguese’s future at the club is in doubt, with much of the onus on the other players to bring in the sales.

Dybala has been linked with a potential exit this summer, but with him given a strong showing by the media team, that could well pour cold water on those rumours, while this could also be seen as a blow to Ronaldo.

The Old Lady are expected to bring in a new striker this summer, with question marks over our ability to strike a deal to keep Alvaro Morata beyond his current loan spell, as well as the fact that we struggle to have two forwards fit for much of the previous campaign.

An exit for Ronaldo(or Dybala) would also further enhance the need to bring in a new striker.

Patrick