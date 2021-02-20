Ronaldo still considered the favorite to win the top Serie A scorer award

Cristiano Ronaldo has pretty much claimed every personal achievement he could possibly win throughout his extraordinary career.

Nonetheless, the Portuguese has so far failed to win the Serie A top scorer award in his first two attempts.

CR7 scored 31 goals in the league last season, but he fell just short behind Ciro Immobile who took the award with his 36 goals.

However, Ronaldo is hoping to make up for it by sealing the Capocannoniere award this time around.

The former Real Madrid star is leading the charts with 16 goals so far, but Inter’s Romelu Lukaku was able to catch up with him after a brace last weekend.

The 36-year-old should also look out for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Luis Muriel who have an incredible scoring ratio per minute.

According to TuttoJuve, Ronaldo is still considered to be the bookies favorite to end the Serie A season as the top scorer.

The five time Ballon d’Or winner is given the odds of 2.50 of sealing the prestigious award.

Although Lukaku is currently on par with the Portuguese, his odds are little higher odds at 2.75.

Ciro Immobile’s odds at maintaining his title is projected at 3.50.

For his part, Ibrahimovic is surprisingly trailing at 7.25, which could be due to his injury record or perhaps Milan’s recent negative run.

On the other hand, Atalanta’s Muriel trails the four favorites with the odds of 12.00.

Therefore, despite all the recent criticism – especially after the Napoli and Porto defeats – Ronaldo is still being tipped to finish the season on a high note.