Ronaldo throws his Juventus shirt on the ground despite the win over Genoa

Cristiano Ronaldo has displayed another gesture that seems to suggest this campaign is quite a frustrating one for him.

The Portugal international was involved in some controversy during the international break when he threw his captain’s armband on the ground because he had a goal wrongfully not given by the referee.

Now, he has been caught on camera throwing his Juventus shirt to the ground in anger after their 3-1 win over Genoa.

The attacker has scored 25 Serie A goals in 27 games this season, but he failed to find the net against The Griffin.

He was guilty of missing at least one gilt-edge chance in the match as goals from Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata and Weston McKennie were enough to help Juventus maintain their winning run.

We would expect every Juventus player to be happy for the result, after all, football is a team sport.

However, it seems Ronaldo allowed his personal disappointments in the game to overwhelm him and Ilbianconero reports that he left the pitch unhappy and throwing his shirt on the ground is an ugly gesture that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

This is unlikely to be a big issue for the club as they attempt to salvage a poor season with better on-field performances.