Ronaldo tipped for 50m euro summer move away from Juventus

Reports from France via Tuttosport is claiming that Cristiano Ronaldo is in line to make a 50m euros move to PSG at the end of this season.

The Portuguese attacker remains one of the biggest players in the world at the moment and he was signed from Real Madrid because of his reputation of winning trophies including the Champions League that has eluded Juventus for some time now.

The Italians have won the Serie A for the past two seasons that he has been here, but the Champions League is still eluding them.

Ronaldo is the club’s highest earner and the report suggests that the idea of getting rid of a 30m per season player and earning 50m euros in return will not look bad to the Bianconeri.

Especially because the club is one that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

If they can manage to get him off their books, they will make room in their finances for some other cheaper player.

However, he remains one player that brings revenue to the club, the report adds and when fans return to the stadium, he has the appeal to make them want to buy tickets and come and watch the games.

The report concludes by saying that the attacker is happy in Turin and he intends to respect his four-year deal.