Ronaldo tipped to leave Juventus by the end of season

Although we’re still in the midst of some of the most crucial months of the season, the bookies are already occupying with the upcoming transfer market.

Lionel Messi’s fate is a mystery as his contract with Barcelona is set to expire by the end of the current campaign.

Nonetheless, his long time rival’s future is apparently uncertain as well – at least according to some news reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus in a jaw-dropping transfer from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018.

The Portuguese signed an enormous contract that runs until the summer of 2022.

Even though Ronaldo’s entourage never hinted at an early departure, we’re reading several news reports that claim otherwise.

Admittingly, these sources have never been the most trustworthy, but they seem to have affected the bookies’ odds.

According to Tuttojuve, these bookies are expecting Ronaldo to leave the club at the end of the campaign.

The odds for the striker’s departure is set at 1.65. On the other hand, CR7’s odds for remaining at the club is at 2.10.

Therefore, the notion of the five time Ballon d’Or winner seeking a new club in the summer is slowly gaining steam.

This news will be far from reassuring for the Juventus supporters as the Portuguese has been their major source of goals in the current campaign.

Ronaldo is currently leading the Serie A goal-scoring charts with 18 goals – one striker ahead of Inter’s Romelu Lukaku.

Whilst it remains very difficult to predict the 36-year-old’s future at the moment, we will surely be reading more on the situation in the upcoming months.